Fife community's buy-out of Outlander pub hailed as good example of community wealth building

Red Lion Inn, Culross

The Red Lion Inn in Culross, which was visited by stars of TV series Outlander while they were filming locally, was subject to a community takeover last year after its previous owners retired.

Locals raised the cash needed to takeover the 17th century coaching inn, which they wanted to preserve for the benefit of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after opening last year under the community’s ownership, profits from the pub will go to community projects including paying for electric bikes and charging points, as well as electric car charging points.

The village doubles as Cranesmuir in the popular series and both cast and crew visited the hostelry whilst filming.

Actor Sam Heughan helped the community buy out of the pub by using his social media to encourage fans to donate to a crowdfunding page.

The initiative is being hailed as a good example of what a new Community Wealth Building Bill could achieve by community wealth minister Tom Arthur.

He visited the Red Lion Inn on Tuesday to hear more about the project and to announce a new public consultation on the bill.

He said: “Community Wealth Building is about enabling people to have a stake in the wealth that their local economy generates. This is central to our plans to reform Scotland’s economy for the wellbeing of current and future generations.

“While Community Wealth Building has grown in popularity in recent years, legislation has the potential to achieve more rapid benefits for communities, helping both people to earn incomes from fair work and more locally-owned businesses to bid for public sector contracts. Money spent locally is more likely to stay in the local economy and support local jobs.”

The proposed Bill, which is the first of its kind in the world, would place a legal duty on local councils and health authorities to use local goods and services. It would also ensure land and property are used for the benefit of local communities, business and the environment, as well as creating fair work opportunities for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife is one of five pilot areas supported to develop Community Wealth Building action plans.

Councillor David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: “In Fife, in conjunction with local partners we are already forging ahead with ground-breaking changes to embed community wealth building so that local people, communities and businesses benefit now and into the future.

"The pilot programme in Fife has seen us implementing progressive procurement practices that are helping local businesses to bid for public sector contracts, making sure more local people receive the living wage and rolling out innovative training and recruitment programmes to ensure people have access to quality local jobs.

"Our key partners are all signed up to a charter to deliver change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad