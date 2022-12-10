Fisher & Donaldson of Cupar, Andrew Kirk Butcher of Cardenden, Stephens Bakery of Dunfermline and Stuart’s Bakers & Butchers of Methil went through after the annual judging day held earlier this month when nearly 500 of the best pies on the market were delivered to Dunfermline by 78 of the best butchers, bakers and other pie makers.

They were put to the test by 60 pie professionals who have now selected the ‘best of the best’.

Judges were worked hard once again as they put each and every entry to the taste, touch, appearance and smell test across all the categories from the iconic Scotch Pie to football pies, and savouries, macaroni pies, steak pies, plus bridies and apple pies.

World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022/3 judging day

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be declared world champions at the awards lunch on January 24.

Scottish Bakers, the association which supports the interests of Scotland's bakery trade, organises the annual competition to shine a light on the craft skills pie makers demonstrate day in and day out in producing Scotland’s iconic Scotch Pies, football pies, macaroni pies and many many more.

