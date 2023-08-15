From left to right: David Fairweather, business development director, Muir Construction; Gregor King, Westway asset manager, Canmoor; Jim Nicol, Westway site manager, Alan Muir, managing director, and Iain Smalls, contracts manager, Muir Construction (Pic: Submitted)

Inverkeithing-based Muir Construction has been handed the work by Canmoor for the project at Westway which will include two high-quality industrial/ warehouse units. Planning permission was secured in June, and work at the 13-acre site is expected to take between12 and 15 months.

The speculative development will provide quick and direct access from Westway to Junction 28 of the M8, via the recently opened Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as to Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS). It will be adjacent to the recently opened Filshill distribution centre and has the potential to attract further new businesses and bring employment opportunities to the area.

Alan Muir, managing director of Muir Construction said: “We are delighted to be able to start construction on site at Westway. We have extensive experience of industrial developments and look forward to delivering a high quality end product, to meet market demand.”

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway added: “We are pleased to see Muir Construction start works here at Westway. We look forward to bringing this “best in class” sustainable development opportunity to the market over the next year or so. We anticipate strong demand for the space due to the quality of the buildings being developed and the continued strength of the industrial and logistics market in the west coast of Scotland.”

Canmoor’s joint leasing agents are JLL and Colliers, with management by Knight Frank.