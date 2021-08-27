Fife company staff are preparing to step out for smiles for health charity Hearts & Minds

Carnegie Financial Services, based in Evans Business Centre in Mitchelston Industrial Estate, has selected the award-winning charity as their charity partner for 2021.

The firm’s ten strong team are in training to be red nose ready for their first event when they will be Walking for Smiles around Loch Leven and they will be wearing their red noses and t-shirts with pride as they set off on September 4.

They will be raising pounds to help Hearts & Minds which uses the art of therapeutic clowning to bring laughter to children in hospital, hospice care, and special educational need schools and to adults living with dementia in residential care across Fife and central Scotland.

Carnegie Financial Services are a small and friendly team of dedicated experts and their area of expertise covers: pensions, mortgages, investment and home insurance.

Richard Hunter, CEO, Carnegie Financial said: “We chose this charity because it touches our hearts. Hearts & Minds is such a heart-warming charity and is well deserving of our support.”

Rebecca Simpson, CEO, Hearts & Minds added: “We are delighted to be selected by Carnegie Financial and to receive their support especially as being a small charity we are still facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

"The support of companies like Carnegie means a lot not only to the organisation but also to the children, people living with dementia and their families that our Clowndoctors and Elderflowers are helping to support through this difficult time.”

