Fife company’s healthy snack range expands in new deal with Tesco

A healthy snack made in Fife is expanding its range in a new deal with Tesco.

Cupar-based Growers Garden is launching its new cauliflower chips in the retail giant’s stores across Scotland.

Established in 2019, the company works closely with farmers across east Scotland, transforming surplus and ‘wonky’ vegetables into healthy, flavour-packed veggie chips. The brand’s commitment to reducing food waste ensures more of Scotland’s homegrown produce is put to good use.

The new cauliflower chips are on sale now in more than 50 Tesco stores, and come in three flavours; black pepper and lime, mango chilli, and smoky chorizo.

From left: Barry O’Donnell (Tesco), Rob Stockwell (Barnsmuir Farm) and Marion MacCormick (Growers Garden) (Pic: Submitted)

Marion MacCormick, chairperson at Growers Garden, said: “We’re delighted to have launched our new cauliflower-based crisps into Tesco Scotland. Our co-operative of Fife farmers came together with a shared aim to reduce waste by turning leftover or misshapen vegetables into something delicious and healthy, adding value to their leftover fresh produce, which is also supplied to Tesco UK wide.

“The new flavours offer something a little different, and we’re thrilled that Tesco shoppers across Scotland are already getting behind the concept since the range hit shelves this month.”

Barry O’Donnell, buying manager for Tesco in Scotland, said: “One of the best parts of my job is supporting local suppliers and helping bring their fantastic products to shelves across the country.

“Growers Garden is a brilliant example of Scottish innovation. By working hand-in-hand with local farmers, they’ve created a tasty and nutritious snack that taps into what customers are really looking for - healthier, exciting alternatives to traditional crisps.”