Fife conference exploring Scotland’s witchcraft trials is cancelled

Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland (RAWS) had planned to stage its annual gathering at the Old Kirk . The charity was set up to raise awareness of the thousands of people, mainly women, convicted of witchcraft in Scotland, and is campaigning for a permanent memorial which could be sited at St Ninians former opencast site in Kelty.

The two-day event was set to feature guest speakers, workshops as well as an exhibition, with the focus on getting the public’s views on plans for a national memorial. Irene Bissett, one of the driving forces at National Pride, the organisation which offered the land at St Ninian’s as part of its major plans to transform the former opencast land into a major ecologically friendly and environmentally sensitive health, wellness and leisure destination, was also due to attend.