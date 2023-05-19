News you can trust since 1871
Fife conference exploring Scotland’s witchcraft trials is cancelled

A conference on Scotland’s shameful persecution of witches, scheduled to take place in Kirkcaldy this weekend, has been cancelled.

By Allan Crow
Published 19th May 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:36 BST

Remembering the Accused Witches of Scotland (RAWS) had planned to stage its annual gathering at the Old Kirk. The charity was set up to raise awareness of the thousands of people, mainly women, convicted of witchcraft in Scotland, and is campaigning for a permanent memorial which could be sited at St Ninians former opencast site in Kelty.

The two-day event was set to feature guest speakers, workshops as well as an exhibition, with the focus on getting the public’s views on plans for a national memorial. Irene Bissett, one of the driving forces at National Pride, the organisation which offered the land at St Ninian’s as part of its major plans to transform the former opencast land into a major ecologically friendly and environmentally sensitive health, wellness and leisure destination, was also due to attend.

The event was set for the Old KirkThe event was set for the Old Kirk
