Fife cooks wanted for BBC show

The search is on for talented cooks in Fife.

Cooks in Fife are being urged to apply to take part in the BBC show Britain’s Best Home Cook with Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Claudia Winkleman.

Over eight episodes, ten contestants will need to demonstrate their skill under pressure and individual flair, as they are asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.

Auditions are throughout November.

For anyone interested in applying, fill out a form at www.britainsbesthomecook.co.uk.