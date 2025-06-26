Fife Council brings more homes back into use to tackle housing emergency

Fife Council is bringing empty homes back into use as part of its ongoing response to the housing emergency it declared last March.

The move comes as the local authority publishes its strategic statement on the issue.

It outlines a series of transformative actions to address systemic challenges in the housing system - and a key priority is reducing the number of long-term empty homes in both the public and private sectors to increase the supply of affordable housing and reduce homelessness.

The council’s five-year ‘Empty Homes Strategy’ approved last month sets out five key objectives to bring empty homes back into use. These include targeted area projects, enhanced engagement with property owners, and new funding opportunities to support local initiatives.

In 2024/25, the council successfully brought 66 long-term empty homes back into use, exceeding its annual target. Since 2014, a total of 616 empty homes have been returned to use, with many now providing affordable housing for families and individuals in need.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson, said: “Bringing empty homes back into use is one of the most effective ways we can increase housing supply quickly and sustainably. Every home we bring back into use is another family off the waiting list or out of temporary accommodation. This is a vital part of our response to the housing emergency and demonstrates our commitment to delivering real change for the people of Fife.”

The council is also working with the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership and the Scottish Government to secure additional funding for a local initiative that would convert more empty homes into affordable housing. A bid is currently being developed to access part of the £2 million national fund announced earlier this year.

Its strategy also complements the wider housing emergency action plan, which includes measures to boost new affordable housing supply, increase property acquisitions, and enhance homelessness prevention services. It has already acquired 40 properties and completed 377 new affordable homes in the past year.

Councillor Hamilton added: “We are taking a whole-system approach to the housing emergency—investing in new homes, acquiring properties, and making better use of the homes we already have. But we can’t do it alone. We need continued support from the Scottish Government and our partners to deliver the scale of change required.”