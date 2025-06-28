Fife Council buys new homes from developer in two towns to ease housing emergency

Fife Council is to buy nine new build homes from a developer as part of its bid to tackle the region’s housing emergency.

Councillors on the Cabinet Committee rubber-stamped the proposal to purchase the homes from Persimmon - four at Rosslyn Gait in Kirkclady, and five at West Mill in Markinch.

The aim is to help provide more affordable homes for local families, and the properties will be added to the council’s housing stock and let to tenants through its housing register. They include a mix of three and four-bedroom houses, helping to meet the demand for family-sized homes.

The homes have recently been completed, making them available for rent in the near future. The purchase is being funded through the council’s Housing Revenue Account Capital Plan, alongside support from the Scottish Government.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing spokesperson (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, welcomed the latest progress.

She said: “We’re continuing to do everything we can to increase the supply of high-quality, affordable housing across Fife. This will make a real difference to tenants who are currently waiting for a house that better suits their needs and then free up more homes for rent as part of the process.

“Acquisitions like this are a key part of our approach in tackling the housing emergency and providing more families with safe, secure, and affordable homes. We’re committed to working with developers and partners to deliver more housing, help ease the pressure on our service and ensure that everyone in Fife has access to live somewhere that meets their needs.”

The decision forms part of a wider programme of acquisitions and new build developments.