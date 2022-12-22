Fife Council: Cost of living support still available during festive period

Support will still be available over the festive period.

However, Fifers are being reminded that support is available throughout the period and people shouldn’t be embarrassed, or afraid, to ask for it.

While most Fife Council services will be closed between Monday, December 26 and Wednesday, December 28 – and again between Monday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 4 – there will be emergency provision in place for those in crisis at this time.

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council, said: “Christmastime can put an unbearable pressure on people who may already be struggling. It’s not always a happy time, and for those who are isolated, struggling financially, or just lonely it is especially difficult.

“We don’t want anyone to suffer alone though. There is support available, and while some services will be closed for a few days a lot of work has gone into ensuring there are venues open in most localities providing warmth and company during the festive period.”

Area teams have been working hard with community partners, and local organisations and charities to make sure there is help available in our communities on various days during the two week festive period. There are Café Inc lunches and Warm Spaces throughout Fife along with area specific activities. Details of venues and opening times can be found on the #OurFife website.

There are some services which will be continuing right through the holiday period. For example, the Council emergency, out of hours line 03451 55 00 99 will be available 24hrs, daily, for those in extreme crisis.

The cost of living Community Support line on 0800 952 0330 will be closed on the public holiday dates but will be running from 9am to 5pm on Thursday, December 29 and Friday, December 30 and again as normal from January 5, as will the Scottish Welfare Fund line on 0300 555 0265.

There's also a whole range of contacts and useful numbers in the Staying Safe and Keeping Well booklet for people who may be struggling emotionally or physically this year.

