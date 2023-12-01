Fife Council gives green light for ambitious £15m community hub project

How the new Templehall hub in Kirkcaldy could look (Pic: Submitted)

It was a make or break moment for the long anticipated Templehall Community Hub last week.

The money for the hub has already been set aside as part of the council’s capital plan, but Fife Cabinet Committee councillors were asked to approve the £15.3 million project’s business case to allow it to progress.

The decision was unanimous and councillors were delighted to give the long-anticipated community centre the green light.

Previously called one of the most ambitious community initiatives ever realised in Fife, the aim of the hub is to merge “disparate rundown local facilities” into a single, modern space on the site of the existing Argos Centre. The innovative “one-stop-shop” will eventually house the local office; the current Argos Centre facilities; and Templehall Library which will be operated by Fife Cultural Trust.

Ward councillor Carol Lindsay (SNP) said the hub will make a massive difference to the local community and was delighted to see plans move forward.

“This hub has been 15 years in the making,” she said. “As a ward councillor, I’ve been a strong advocate for this project and believe the new hub will not only play a crucial role in improving the lives of residents but for the whole of the Langtoun.”

She continued: “This new, integrated, one-stop-shop will help alleviate poverty and improve access to vital services in the Templehall community. It will also act as a catalyst for new economic growth – encouraging local businesses to flourish and attract new investment. It’s a pivotal step for transforming Templehall into a stronger and more vibrant area.”

According to the Cabinet Committee report, the hub is much needed to replace the existing community buildings that are run-down, ageing and in need of maintenance.

“The current community buildings are run down, require regular repairs and maintenance and health and safety upgrades,” the project business case states. “They are not fit for purpose for the range of activities that the community and partner organisations offer. The existing buildings have been adapted for use as best they can be but there is a real need to provide one modern, fit for purpose hub facility that will meet the needs and aspirations of the community.”

The cabinet was told that certain elements of existing buildings – such as heating or roofing – would undoubtedly have required maintenance investment in the future. Which is why – in the long run – the hub is supposed to save the council money by consolidating multiple ageing and run down assets into a single, more energy efficient space.

Following the committee’s crucial go-ahead on Thursday, work on the hub is expected to start at the end of 2024, and construction time will take approximately two years.

Service delivery from the Argos Centre will be temporarily relocated to Templehall Community Centre until the new facility is completed. However, the community centre itself, the library and local office will stay where they are until construction is complete, at which point services will transition across to the new hub.