The apprentices were hailed at the awards.

The awards, at the Rothes Halls, highlight excellence, application, dedication and endeavour of council apprentices, covering all traditional construction, mechanical and horticultural apprenticeships. The council currently has 133 apprentices.

Service manager, Ross Grieve said: "I'm extremely proud of our apprentice scheme, developing our future tradespersons to maintain and strengthen the community of Fife is an absolute pleasure and I was honoured to congratulate this year’s winners."

Fife Council’s spokesperson for Housing and Building Services, Councillor Judy Hamilton added: "I would like to congratulate all of our apprentices across grounds maintenance, fleet services, housing and building services, on their massive achievements. It is great to see them recognised at such a fabulous Awards ceremony.

“Our Apprenticeship scheme is well-recognised as the best Local Government Apprenticeship Scheme in the UK and it demonstrates our commitment to jobs, apprenticeships and essential services being delivered by the council, and to developing the skilled workforce of the future.

“Many thanks to all the supporting sponsors who make the event possible."

Main sponsor of the Awards was local company Kingdom Maintenance. Grant Taylor, Managing Director of Kingdom Maintenance said: “As a local employer committed to attracting, supporting, and nurturing young talent within our business, we were proud to be this year’s main sponsor of the Fife Apprentice Awards.

"We have been involved and contributed to this event over many years and it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm of the young apprentices that are supported by Fife Council.

"This year the judges recognised the achievements of some of the best of the young talent that we have here in Fife, and we enjoyed meeting them all.”

The overall winner, Calum Harrison was presented with his trophy by Rebecca Hamilton, Kingdom Maintenance and Provost of Fife Jim Leishman MBE.

A Charity raffle was also held, raising £7010 for The Cottage Family Centre and Victoria Hospital Ward 44.

Housing service winners: Daniel Wight, Lorna McLachlan and Taylor Johnstone

Fleet services winner: Ryan Black

Grounds maintenance winner: Hamish Tait

Building services winners

1st year winner: Ben Lewis (Joiner)

2nd year winner: Todd Arthur (Plasterer)

3rd year winner: Calum Harrison (Plumber)