Fife Council: How would you spend £300,000 in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area?

The Kirkcaldy area, which includes Kinghorn, Burntisland, Auchtertool and Puddledub, as well as the Lang Toun itself, has been given the large pot of cash from Fife Council’s Community Recovery Fund (CRF).

Local people will be given the chance to decide what they would like to see the cash used for in due course as part of the participatory budgeting initiative.

However, before any decisions are made a community led steering group must be set up.

Residents in the Kirkcaldy area are invited to get involved and have their say in how £300,000 is spent locally. (Pic: Fife Council)

Therefore Fife Council is now inviting anyone who would like to be part of this steering group to come forward before June 7.

Being part of the project's steering group is an opportunity to get together with likeminded people who are passionate about their local area and neighbourhood and who want to make a difference.

Members of the steering group will be involved in the whole process including deciding what type of projects members of the public can suggest to receive the money; setting the criteria for successful projects; developing project ideas; agreeing which projects will go to a public vote; getting as many people involved as possible and overseeing the vote to make sure it's fair and transparent.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “We’re looking for 15-20 people from all backgrounds and walks of life, who live in the Kirkcaldy area to become part of a community led steering group.

The participatory budget initiative covers Kirkcaldy and the neighbouring towns of Kinghorn, Burntisland and Auchtertool. (Pic: Fife Council)

"So as long as you’re 16 or over – whether you’re employed, studying, own a business, out of work of retired – we’d love you to get involved.

"And we really mean it when we say we want people from all walks of life, so please get in touch if there’s something stopping you from taking part – from childcare to transport and translation, we’ll do our best to find a way so you can get involved.”

No experience is needed to be part of the steering group as full training and support will be given.

Those taking part are asked to give the initiative around six hours of their time each month until April 2025 when the £300,000 has to be spent by.

Participatory budgeting is an inclusive way for local communities to decide how they want to spend council funds.

By working with local communities, Fife Council will achieve more and get to the heart of what matters for local people in their community. It also give people of all ages the chance to get involved in their community and empowers them in how money is spent in their area.

Applications for the steering group are open until Friday, June 7, 2024.

Once the steering committee is established, the community will be able to have its say on what the money should be spent on.