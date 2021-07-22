Fife Council issues warning over Council Tax scam
Fife Council has issued a warning about a new Council Tax scam doing the rounds in the Kingdom.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:57 pm
The local authority has confirmed it has not sent out emails offering a Council Tax reduction and said it would not contact Fifers this way.
The email says users are getting a reduction because they are on a low income or benefits and offers a reduction for the last three years.
The user is then offered a payment worth hundreds of pounds and asked to submit their payment card details to get the funds.
A statement from the council said: “Please be aware that Fife Council have not sent out this email and would not contact customers in this way.”