Fife Council issues warning over Council Tax scam

Fife Council is warning Fifers about the scam.

The local authority has confirmed it has not sent out emails offering a Council Tax reduction and said it would not contact Fifers this way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The email says users are getting a reduction because they are on a low income or benefits and offers a reduction for the last three years.

The user is then offered a payment worth hundreds of pounds and asked to submit their payment card details to get the funds.