Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fife Council run event is at Rothes Halls on May 15, running from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

It follows on from a successful fair - the first of its kind - in Dunfermline last September. Organised with the DWP, around 550 people came to find out about working with the council. They had the opportunity to speak to current staff about vacancies and for some roles, there were interviews and job offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, staff will once again be on hand to talk to people about vacancies and what it's like to work with the council. Speak to employees from catering, IT, active schools, cleaning, early years and pupil support, childcare, adult social care, waste operations and many more.

The second jobs fair takes place in Glenrothes (Pic: Submitted)

There will also be a chance of support from staff in our job clubs and employability teams, who will be there for an informal chat about interests, skills and experience and help match people to vacancies. They can also offer help with the online application process.

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources, said: "Our workforce makes a difference in all sorts of ways. They care for our elderly, inspire youngsters in the classroom, keep our parks well maintained, fill potholes, and help secure housing for homeless families. They empty bins, cook school dinners, answer emergency calls on our community alarms line, support businesses to expand and boost the local economy.

“We have a variety of contract options including part time, term time and full time and, in some cases, varied and flexible shift patterns too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "We'd love to see anyone who might be interested in a career with the council. Come along and find out what working for us is all about. We can offer the Scottish Local Government Living Wage, training opportunities for career progression, a generous paid holiday allowance, a pension scheme, flexible working opportunities, employee discount schemes and lifestyle benefits including a cycle to work scheme.