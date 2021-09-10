Fife Council pledges support for Gas Safety Week 2021

Fife Council has pledged its support for Gas Safety Week, which runs from September 13-19, to help raise awareness about the importance of gas safety.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 10th September 2021, 1:41 pm

For the 11th year, organisations from across the UK are working together to raise awareness of the dangers of poorly maintained gas appliances, which can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener for community and housing services, said: “Gas Safety Week is an annual initiative that the council is pleased to support.

Convener for Community and Housing Services, Cllr Judy Hamilton.

"It gives us the opportunity to encourage our tenants and to check that gas appliances are safe to use.

“If you are a council tenant and receive a letter about your annual gas safety check, please make sure someone is home to give the engineer access.”

Keep up to date with Gas Safe Register’s updates and advice throughout Gas Safety Week by following @GasSafeRegister on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and search #GSW21 and #GasSafetyWeek.

