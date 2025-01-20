Fife Council signs off changes to plans for site of former Babygro factory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a bakery and new industrial units on a gap site in Kirkcaldy have been changed.

Fife Council has signed off an updated planning application for the site of the former Babygro factory at Hayfield Industrial Estate.

Gray Planning & Development Ltd had brought the development partnership proposals forward on behalf of Castlecroft Securities/Sonder for five industrial units plus a drive-thru Stephens bakery.

This week it re-worked its plans for the five units to become one after the developers were approached by Kirkcaldy-based Rexel, a local construction business supplies company, to occupy the entire combined floorspace of the five units.

How the former Babygro factory site could look (Pic: Submitted)

The scale of the overall development won’t change, but some changes will be made to parking facilities. Rexel is currently based in Katherine Street in the town.

The changes have been approved by Fife Council which also granted full planning permission last July.

An updated planning submission said: “They require office space and storage space for online ordering of their construction industry supplies and outward distribution.

"As the approved plans are for six individual units and the new occupants require one full open-planned building on the same floor space and footprint, then the proposed changes are to the floor plan layout and to add windows to the external elevation. These two changes will enable the occupants to move into the premises shortly. The overall scale of the new single combined unit is unaltered on the previously approved six units, and the height and dimensions of the new single combined unit are unaltered and external finishes are unaltered.”

The land has sat empty since 2002 following the closure of clothing manufacturer Babygro, and the building’s subsequent demolition in the mid-2000s. Since then, the council has refused proposals for a housing development, but there has otherwise been little interest in it.

The developers say these new plans would “enhance and improve the visual appearance of the currently vacant and derelict site, provide high-quality purpose-built commercial properties and return commercial use and create new jobs.”

W.M Stephen (Bakers) Ltd is a key part in the development partnership. The fourth generation family business has more than 240 employees, largely across Fife, and is looking to further expand.

“These proposals are very much a part of the company’s wider regional strategy for the business and will support an ongoing contribution to Fife’s economy,” a planning statement explained.”

