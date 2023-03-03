Fife Council: Staff will get extra day's holiday and schools will close for King's Coronation

King Charles III on a visit to Aberdeenshire earlier this year. Fife Council staff will get a holiday to mark the coronation. (Pic: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The local authority has said it will mark the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 with a day’s holiday on Monday, May 8 “like most of the country”.

The day had been declared a public holiday, however it was up to each individual council to decide whether it would observe it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “Like most of the country Fife Council will mark the King's Coronation with a day's holiday on Monday, May 8.

"This means that most staff will get an extra day off and most council buildings and services will be closed. However, we still intend to run some key services and will issue more detail after we’ve discussed plans with trade unions.

"Schools will be closed on May 8. We appreciate that schools have been affected recently by national strike action. However, a national holiday has been declared and as a council we believe it’s important that families across the Kingdom can spend the day together.”

Fife Council has also revealed that celebrations planned locally include a Coronation Celebration event on the Monday in Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of the event have not yet been released, but invited guests will be randomly chosen from nominated volunteers who give their time to help others.

The council will be inviting the public to nominate someone to receive an invitation soon.