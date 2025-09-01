Fife Council update on former Kirkcaldy pub it bought three years ago

Work is set to start at a former Kirkcaldy pub bought by Fife Council more than three years ago.

The St Clair Tavern closed in March 2021, and has been boarded up ever since.

The property was bought by the local authority for £250,000 with the plan to turn it into a community hub with flats upstairs.

A question was raised at Kirkcaldy area committee only last week over the length of time taken to transform the building at the bottom of St Clair Street, but the council’s housing services department has now submitted a formal planning application for listed building consent for external alterations to the building - which has C-listed status - including installation of replacement stone, windows, doors and rainwater goods, installation of new windows, re-roofing, repointing and re-roughcasting

Fife Council bought the St Clair Tavern in Kirkcaldy for £250,000 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

A report included as part of the application said the timber windows were “all in a state of disrepair” and had been screwed and painted shut. They need to be renewed, while the doors are “all in a bad state” and require “urgent renewal.”

Earlier this year, the Press reported that work had started on what the council described as “a major project” to remove asbestos and to fit and upgrade the utilities.

No dates are in place yet for any re-opening. The council said it wants to complete the project as soon as it can, but there's not a fixed timescale at this stage as given the complexity of the work involved. Once it is ready to begin the renovation of the flats, it will be able to give a clearer picture of when the building will be completed.

The St Clair Tavern dates back to 1870, and was a popular place for a pint with generations of local people. It was run for 30 years by the Crombie family led by Moss, his wife, Senga, and son, Trevor. They bought it off brewer, Wm Younger in 1991, but Moss grew up in the licensed trade. His grandfather ran the Strathearn Hotel, and he ran pubs in Africa where he spent 18 years before returning to Fife.

They pulled their last pint in March 2021 and it was subsequently bought by the local authority in October of that year, but it has remained boarded up since then.

The tavern was a regulars’ pub but its function room hosted many events as well as becoming a meeting point for a number of groups.