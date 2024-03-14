Fife councillor calls for action on misogyny, discrimination, and bullying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aude Boubaker-Calder will present a motion aimed at addressing the issues at the upcoming full council meeting on Thursday March 21, and the Lib Dem member Dunfermline Central has cross-party support from Labour councillor, Jan Wilcott.

Cllr Boubaker-Calder said toxic conduct” had to be removed from the overall political landscape.

“Since I got involved in politics, I have gathered increasing experiences of misogyny, discrimination, and bullying. It seems that getting elected has not changed those experiences as those behaviours have continued in the council chamber and beyond. This is my experience and the one of many other female councillors. We cannot allow such toxic conduct to persist unchallenged in our political landscape.

Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder will table her motion at next week's meeting.

"In politics, individuals should not have to tolerate bullying, disrespect, or belittlement, nor should they fear expressing their views, simply because they are in opposing political parties. I firmly believe that those who hold public office should exemplify integrity and respect for all constituents and fellow representatives.”

She said only 35% of councillors in Scotland are women – in Fife the figure is 36% - and “many choose not to seek re-election due to the toxic behaviours prevalent in politics.”