Cllr Kathleen Leslie is asking for donations to be dropped off on Wednesday and Thursday this week from 4:30pm at the Philp Hall, Kirkcaldy and all day, every day this week at Kinghorn Community Centre.

Cllr Leslie said: “I think we have all been struck by the devastating scenes in Afghanistan, and as the humanitarian crisis continues to grow local authorities across the UK have reached out to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Kathleen Leslie is urging Fifers to help support Afghan refugees. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Here in Fife requests for donations by charities and community groups have seen a huge response.

“As the crisis unfolded I wanted to do something, even if only a very small part to assist, and have appealed for donations of toiletries which will be sent to local charities.

“Donations I am looking for are; toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitiser, baby wipes, deodorant, period products and shampoo. All will be most welcome.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.