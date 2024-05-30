Fife councillor on living with daily joint dislocations caused by Ehlers Danlos Syndrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East Fife councillor has opened up about Ehlers Danlos - a “debilitating, degrading condition which changes your entire life.”

Louise Kennedy-Dalby spoke out as part of an awareness month to generate greater understanding of the condition. The SNP member for Tay Bridgehead said it was an “awful” and misunderstood condition. From painful, almost daily joint dislocations to heart problems and chronic pain, Ehlers Danlos syndrome has had a major impact on her life.

“My knee dislocates three times a week, and my shoulder goes about 4 times a week,” she said. “I have dislocations so often and I can’t go to A&E everyday. It just doesn’t work. You have to learn how to deal with it at home because if you went in with every dislocation you’d never leave the hospital.”

Cllr Kennedy Dalby described the condition as a connective tissue disorder.

“That means the collagen we produce is faulty,” she explained. “Collagen is what connects everything in your body, so if you can’t produce the correct level, or the correct type, your body doesn’t function very well. It can’t hold things together.”

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is not a curable condition, and over time Cllr Kennedy-Dalby said your body deteriorates. To make matters worse, she frequently has to educate doctors and nursing staff about her diagnosis. “You end up going to a hospital and you have to explain to nurses and doctors what your condition is,” she said. “That should never be the case. You should never be the one who has to educate somebody who’s treating you.”

As Ehlers-Danlos syndrome awareness month comes to a close, Cllr Kennedy-Dalby said she was speaking out on behalf of others who cannot or will not.

“It’s not as uncommon as people seem to think it is,” she said. “Roughly one in 10,000 people have it. If you take the population in North East Fife, there are easily 100 to 150 people here who have it.”

Cllr Kennedy-Dalby is doing her part to provide support and raise awareness for people who have been diagnosed with the condition around the world. She is currently one of seven administrators for an international women’s EDS support group with more than 7000 participants. For more information, visit https://www.ehlers-danlos.org/

As a woman, Cllr Kennedy-Dalby said there are extra barriers to diagnosis and to pain management.

“You tend not to be listened to because women are expected to deal with pain. It’s slowly changing but it’s still leaving a lot of people unable to get the right help,” she explained.

Gender notwithstanding, she said it takes an average of 15 years to receive an EDS diagnosis.

Her experience was no different. After a decade and a half of pain, dislocations, scans and dismissals, she was tested for EDS by happenstance when a new GP examined her symptoms.

“It shouldn’t have to be somebody putting it all together so many years down the line when you’re constantly going in for broken bones, dislocations, sprains and various other issues,” she said.