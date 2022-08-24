Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary Liewald will be part of the 13-mile ‘Big stroll’ through the capital on Sunday, September 18.She is walking to raise funds for Cardenden Food Pantry - and is open to any donations on her online fundraising page.

Cllr Liewald, who represents Lochgelly , Cardenden and Benarty, said the facility at Bowhill Centre was a key community asset.

Rosemary Liewald is talking part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

“It provides much needed provisions and fresh produce to many families today who are living on a budget and may be struggling,” she said.

“Officers and volunteers within the Pantry also provide much needed skills and education such as cooking on a budget classes and advice on budgeting which enable our families to gain confidence and resilience building in what is going to be one of worst cost of living crises we have ever seen.

“I know that what I am able to is raise will be added to the much-needed resources spend in this community and beyond.”

Cllr Liewald has just under one month to finish repairing for the big walk in Edinburgh.

She added: “I don’t drive, I’m used to walking and folk are pretty used to seeing me stroll around the Ward . This, however, will require a good hefty pair of decent shoes”.

Every penny raised will be topped up by 50% thanks to Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation.