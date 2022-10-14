Councillor Rosemary Liewald took on the 13-mile challenge in Edinburgh in September, and sponsorship of £915 will now go to Cardenden Food Pantry which is based in the Bowhill Centre.

It is a vital resource within the community providing much needed provisions and fresh produce to many families today who are living on a budget and may be struggling.

Rosemary Liewald is talking part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

But its officers and volunteers, led by Margaret King, the Community Learning Development Office, also provide much needed skills and education such as cooking on a budget classes.