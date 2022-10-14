Fife councillor’s Kiltwalk fundraiser nets almost £1000 for pantry
A Fife councillor who took part in this year’s Kiltwalk has raised almost £1000 for a community pantry.
Councillor Rosemary Liewald took on the 13-mile challenge in Edinburgh in September, and sponsorship of £915 will now go to Cardenden Food Pantry which is based in the Bowhill Centre.
It is a vital resource within the community providing much needed provisions and fresh produce to many families today who are living on a budget and may be struggling.
Most Popular
But its officers and volunteers, led by Margaret King, the Community Learning Development Office, also provide much needed skills and education such as cooking on a budget classes.
Cllr Liewald, whose ward covers Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, said: “I know that what I am able to is raise will be added to the much-needed resources spend in this community and beyond.”She thanked all who donated with the final total boosted by 50% by Sir Tom Hunter’s foundation.