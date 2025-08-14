Fife councillors unite to urge convicted sex offender David Graham to quit his post

Convicted sex offender David Graham has come under renewed pressure to quit as a Fife councillor with immediate effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disgraced Labour politician, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward, has continued to hold on to his post despite being convicted of offences involving sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

This morning, Fife Council’s cabinet committee unanimously backed a call from Councillor Craig Walker, leader of the SNP Group, urging him to resign now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham has continued to attend some meetings online, but not taken any active role in proceedings. His camera has also remained off at all times.

David Graham returns to court on August 19 to be sentenced (Pics: Submitted)

But his continued presence as an elected member was described as “incredulous” by Councillor Walker.

He said: “David Graham - I refuse to use the term councillor any longer - hear me. If you want to show a sliver of compassion, resign now. If you have a shred of decency or any remorse for your actions, resign now.”

He said Graham’s continued presence as a councillor was “a breach of trust that strikes at heart of public service” and damages the standing of the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Walker continued: “I wish we didn’t have to bring this forward, but we could not have reasonably foreseen that, three weeks after being convicted of sex offences against a child, he had not resigned. Today we deal with a matter that is as serious as it is distressing. The conviction of David Graham - incredulously still a councillor - is a breach of trust that strikes at the heart of public service.

“I also want to acknowledge the young victim. It takes extraordinary courage to speak out against someone who is a figure of authority. She has faced two years of waiting and uncertainty - an enormous burden to carry. They did not choose to be put in this position. They chose to stand firm, and they deserve our thanks and unwavering support.” Cllr Walker said any councillor convicted of a serious offence has a moral obligation to step down.

“He chose not to,” he continued. “That compounds the harm, and undermines public confidence and accountability.”

The cabinet committee unanimously supported the motion urging Graham to quit, but has no power to force such a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee was told he can choose to continue in his post, pending the outcome of his appearance for sentencing. If so, his case could be considered by other bodies which rule on ethical standards.

Police branded Graham “a manipulative individual” after he was convicted, while horrified Labour colleagues said they expected him to be expelled immediately from the party.