Fife Council's new bulky uplift booking service goes down one day after launch

Fife’s bulky uplift service was unavailable on Tuesday morning - just a day after it launched.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

The service was rolled out on Monday for household waste and recycling across the Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the online form went down.

“Been trying to book a Fife Council uplift for almost an hour now and the page keeps crashing at different stages,” one Twitter user wrote.

The new online service was launched this week
There is ordinarily a form on Fife Council’s website where residents can submit a bulky uplift request. On Tuesday, it was listed as “currently unavailable,” and the council apologised for any inconvenience.

“Fife Council is aware of the issues with this [online] form and are working to resolve ASAP,” the local authority tweeted in response to one complaint.

The new service is intended for people who cannot transport their items to a recycling centre or for items that are too large or cannot be broken up and put into kerbside bins.

Initially, the council said 180 booking slots will be available Fife-wide daily Monday to Friday.

Items larger than six feet in length must be dismantled into parts less than that length. The service will not collect car parts, sheds, lawnmowers, bricks or rubble amongst a few other restrictions.

However, the service will collect furniture and various other household items such as dishwashers, TVs and BBQs.

The council has been contacted for further comment.

