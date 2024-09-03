Fife couple 60 years married after meeting while dancing at the Raith Ballroom
John and Elizabeth Macdonald, who live in Auchtertool, marked six decades together on Thursday, August 29.
John worked in the family business, John Birrell and Sons wood contractors, and Liz worked in the cooperative departmental store in Kirkcaldy High Street. They met at the Lang Toun’s fabled ballroom and were married in the Town House. Their wedding reception was held with family and friends at the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland.
John's work took them to Pitlochry where they lived for three years eventually moving to the village of Auchtertool where Liz was the school crossing patrol officer for 36 years, affectionately known as "Lollipop Liz".
The couple have a son John junior, daughter Lorraine and grandson Lewis who all reside in Auchtertool.
They would like to thank their friends and family for the many cards received to celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary.
