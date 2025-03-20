A Fife couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sydney and Jean Nicol of Brunton Place, Markinch, marked their Platinum wedding anniversary recently.

Syd, from Kennoway, and Jean, from Methilhill, met at a local dance where Jean picked Syd at the ladie’s choice. The couple married in Methilhill on March 19, 1955 and have two sons, a daughter in law, two grandsons and a great granddaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syd worked in farming and Jean worked in electronics factories and at Haigs, finishing at the DCL in Leven.

To mark this special occasion, the couple received a visit from His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Mr Robert Balfour and Cllr Peter Gulline,who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council.