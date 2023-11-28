Fife couple celebrate Diamond wedding anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
The happy couple, Robin and Anne Brannan of Hazeldene, Strathenry by Leslie, celebrated 60 years of marriage on 9 November 2023. Robin and Anne met in England where Anne worked for Robin’s brother, Jim.
The couple were married in the category A listed St Paul & George’s Church in Edinburgh in November 1963. They then went on to have three children, a daughter and two sons.
In the following years they have now had three grandsons and Robin and Anne were able to celebrate the arrival of their first great grandson last year, adding to their growing family.
To mark the occasion they were visited by Councillor Jan Wincott who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Jean Ker, Deputy Lieutenant, who was representing the Fife Lieutenancy.