A couple living in Fife have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary - having first met across the border before marrying in an Edinburgh church.

The happy couple, Robin and Anne Brannan of Hazeldene, Strathenry by Leslie, celebrated 60 years of marriage on 9 November 2023. Robin and Anne met in England where Anne worked for Robin’s brother, Jim.

The couple were married in the category A listed St Paul & George’s Church in Edinburgh in November 1963. They then went on to have three children, a daughter and two sons.

In the following years they have now had three grandsons and Robin and Anne were able to celebrate the arrival of their first great grandson last year, adding to their growing family.