Fife couple renowned for their jive dance moves celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Fife couple have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Harry and Sadie Herd marked their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on October 30.

The couple spent most of their married life in Kirkland Walk, Methil, before settling into Abbie Grove in 2012. Together, they raised three children -Teresa, Harry, and Paul - and are proud grandparents to Jemma, Declan, and Liam, with great-grandchildren, Rueben and Aubree.

Harry began his working life at Balfours with a five-year apprenticeship at age 16, dedicating 12 years there before joining RGC, where he rose through the ranks to retire as Superintendent in 2001 at age 57. Sadie devoted herself to being a full-time mother and has always played a central role in caring for her grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren.

Harry and Sadie Herd with Councillor Colin Davidson and Mr Jack Perry CBE, Deputy Lieutenant (Pic: Fife Council)

Harry enjoys his golf at Scoonie Golf Course and is also a full-time carer for his mother Agnes, aged 102. Sadie is an active member of St Agatha’s Church. Both share a love for family gatherings and holidays, and are famous for their jive dance moves, continue to take to the dance floor with their energy and rhythm, inspiring those around them.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Councillor Colin Davidson who presented flowers on behalf of the Council and Jack Perry CBE, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.