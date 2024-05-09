Fife couple set to say 'I do' after winning their wedding by fundraising for children's charity The Archie Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wedding countdown is on for a Leuchars couple as they prepare to tie the knot this weekend – after winning their wedding thanks to children's charity The Archie Foundation.

The charity, based in Tayside, ran a ‘Win Your Wedding’ competition in 2022 with competitors asked to raise as much cash as possible in exchange for winning a wedding.

Laura Miller and Rhys Corbin decided to offer themselves out as a ‘Handy Family’ for the competition, taking on any odd jobs in return for a donation to their fundraising pot.

They spent the summer gardening, doing DIY, painting and organising tuck shops and a barbecue event, and the couple raised a total £2500 for the charity which provides support including financial grants, parents’ accommodation and specialist equipment, to make visits to hospital a little easier and more comfortable for young patients.

Laura Miller and Rhys Corbin with daughters Sophie and Samantha (Pic: submitted)

Now they are preparing to get married this Saturday at the Woodlands Hotel in Broughty Ferry, which donated the wedding package.

They are looking forward to celebrating their wedding with their children Sophia, 7, and two-year-old Samantha.

They will be joined by around 95 family and friends for the occasion, with a further 40 guests attending the evening reception.

Laura, 32, said: “We knew we wanted to get married but there was always something else to do or to focus on. We can’t wait to finally become Mr and Mrs on Saturday – it’s been a long time coming and if it wasn’t for The Archie Foundation it wouldn’t be happening.

"We saw the competition details on social media and figured, why not? Even if we didn’t win, The Archie Foundation would still benefit from any fundraising we did. As parents of young children we can really relate to the incredible support the charity offers families.”

The pair have been together for 12 years, thanks to an introduction by Rhys’ sister. Although the couple hit it off immediately, their relationship started on an unconventional footing. Rhys was serving in the armed forces, based in Oxford while Laura lived in Fife, so they began a long-distance relationship.

Two years later, Rhys, 36, left the army and moved north. Over the next 10 years the couple focused on enjoying time together, building their family and creating a fun and loving home.

They got engaged and dreamed of getting married but over the years other priorities always took precedence.

Rhys, a dialysis technician at Ninewells Hospital, added: “The competition was too good a chance to pass up. Without it there was no chance we would be able to get married in 2024 and working at the hospital I have seen first-hand the good that The Archie Foundation does.”

Not ones to do things by halves, the couple's fundraising efforts came at a busy time in their lives, having welcomed baby Samantha to the family just eight weeks earlier - but this didn’t deter them from their fundraising efforts.

Laura explained: “I was on maternity leave from my job as an event planner. It was an easy task to use my planning skills to help us figure out how to raise money for The Archie Foundation.

“As well as doing odd jobs for people which ranged from gardening, DIY and painting we also ran multiple tuck shops in Craigtoun Country Park and hosted a barbecue at a local bar – to name just a few of the fundraising activities we undertook.”

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said “We’re grateful to Laura and Rhys for their impressive fundraising efforts. The money will make such a difference to the children and families we support in Tayside. I’m also looking forward to seeing the photos of their big day as they finally get to tie the knot and we are also incredibly grateful to the suppliers who have donated their specialist services to make sure the big day goes without a hitch.”

Laura and Rhys are keen to continue their fundraising efforts and plan to have options for their guests to donate to The Archie Foundation on the day.

Laura said: “We’d like to thank all the companies who have donated their goods and services to The Archie Foundation. Quite simply, without them, we wouldn’t be getting married this year. We’re both incredibly excited and looking forward to sharing our special day with many of our friends and family.

“It seems only fitting to continue fundraising for The Archie Foundation at the wedding. It’s our way of saying thank you to the charity for helping us to achieve our dream of getting married.”