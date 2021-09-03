Jen Campbell and Philip Cowie will cover 44 miles from Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow to Dunfermline on Saturday to raise money for charity in memory of their son Eli who tragically passed away last year.

He was born on December 13 last year at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a healthy baby boy. Tragically, just three days later, he fell extremely ill.

His condition was so life threatening that he had to be rushed to intensive care at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Eli Cowie before he tragically passed away.

Only hours after arriving, Jen and Philip feared the worst and thought they had lost their child.

During the following days, baby Eli fought hard against his illness showing a true spirit as the medical team struggled to establish a diagnosis in the hope of his recovery.

Jen and Philip in the hospital with Baby Eli.

Sadly after only 10 days Eli lost his fight for life on December 23 – he died of an extremely rare and fatal infection.

The charities being supported on this charity walk for all their care, kindness and assistance to Jen, Philip and Eli are ‘Together for Short Lives’ along with the ‘Ronald McDonald House’ in Glasgow.

Their walk will start at 4.00 am on Saturday, from the Ronald McDonald House in Glasgow.

The route will see the couple walk through Kirkintilloch and Dullatar, before moving on to the Falkirk Wheel and Larbert, crossing the Kincardine Bridge back to Fife then through Culross, Torryburn, then onto the cycle track via Cairneyhill before arriving home at Dunfermline.

If you would like to donate to Jen and Philip’s fundraiser, please visit: Eli's Journey.

