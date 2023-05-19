The happy couple, Archie and Betty Stenhouse from Kingslaw, East Wemyss celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary on May 18, 2023.

And they received a special visit on their anniversary from Councillor Tom Adams, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and from Colonel Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, who represented the Lieutenancy.

Archie and Betty first met each when they both worked at the Co-operative in Methil – Betty worked in the office and Achie was a driver with the company.

Archie and Betty Stenhouse celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a special presentation from Cllr Tom Adams and Col Jim Kinloch (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

However, the couple were soon on the move. First, Archie moved down south to Slough where he worked in the Mars factory, and Betty followed him.

The couple then married in May 1963 and they had their first child, Pauline, in October of the same year.

Two years later Archie and Betty were on their way back to Scotland where Archie began working for Lightbody's bakers as a van salesman.

Settled back in Scotland, the couple also welcomed a son,Andrew who was born in April 1967.

Archie has been a hard-working man all his life providing for his family. He went self-employed in the 1970s and had a few different businesses, including a newsagents shop before he ended up with a meat packing business where Betty continued to work by his side.