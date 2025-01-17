Fife couple’s wedding blessing surprise on their 60th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife couple finally got the wedding blessing they had always dreamed of - on their 60th anniversary.

Jim Christie, of Forth View care home in Methil, celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary to Jinty, on Thursday January 16. The couple were originally married in a registry office in 1965, but always wanted to have their loving marriage blessed by the church. Thanks to team members at the care home, their wish came true.

They pulled out all the stops for a blessing attended at the home conducted by Reverend Gillian Paterson, minister of Wellesley Parish Church, in front of family and friends, and Reverend Gillian Paterson, minister of Wellesley Parish Church.

Councillor David Alexander and Sue Williams, Deputy Lieutenant, were also in attendance to congratulate the couple who also received a card from the King and Queen.

Jim, who was raised in Levenmouth, was a bookmaker during his working life. He met Jinty, originally from Markinch, at a Kirkcaldy dance hall in 1964 where it was love at first sight. The pair went on to settle and raise four children together in the Levenmouth area.

Karen Fraser, Forth View activities co-ordinator, said: "We were honoured to help organise and host this special and very moving occasion for Jim and Jinty. It's not so easy for Jim to get to church, so we brought the church to them!

“We’ve been plotting away in the background to make this afternoon the most special they’ve ever had. We teamed up with one of their daughters, Mari Hunter, to help her create this emotional surprise, inviting our local church minister to come and bless their incredible marriage.

“Jim is a very loving man. He lights up when the local nursery kids come to visit. In fact, one wee girl, who makes a beeline for him every week, said to her teacher: ‘I’m not going back to nursery, I’m staying here with my grandad!’ Jinty, always wholeheartedly gets involved at our events in the home. They’re a very special couple. It was just a joy for us to make this happen, and we will always remember it with love.”