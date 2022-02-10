Fife crafter's face masks raise vital funds for charities

Anne-Marijke Querido’s masks were initially sold at the Pittenweem Hub with all proceeds going to local charities – but such was the demand for her fun and colourful face masks, she has just kept going.

Now, almost two years later, she has made a staggering 600 face masks.

More recently, her masks have also been sold at Crail Pharmacy with proceeds going to East Neuk First Responders. So far, her masks have raised over £1800, with £350 going to East Neuk First Responders.

Anne-Marijke Querido and Crail pharmacist Ian Rooney with some of her colourful face masks.

Gillian Duncan, co-ordinator at East Neuk First Responders, said: “Mrs Querido’s fantastic and prolonged effort has made a lot of money for our small local charities at a time when it is much needed, whilst also providing beautiful face masks to cheer people up.”

East Neuk First Responders is a community resuscitation charity, working to improve the survival and outcome of people who suffer life threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest.

Totally funded by public donations, every year they attend around 200 incidents in their partnership work with the Scottish Ambulance Service, maintain their 62 Public Access Defibrillators and deliver lifesaving training to hundreds of local people.

Anne-Marijke Querido has created a huge range of fun face masks.

Anne-Marijke said: “The East Neuk First Responders can be a lifeline to people in remote communities. I am really happy that money raised from my hand sewn face masks is supporting such a worthy cause.”

Iain Rooney, Crail Pharmacy owner and a member of the Responders’ management team, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting East Neuk First Responders. Mrs Querido’s creations are really popular. As soon as we get a new batch of face masks in, they fly off the shelves.”

With face masks set to remain part of health protection measures for some time to come, Anne-Marijke has vowed to continue to make them. Usually no more than two or three masks are the same – and look out for some with a Valentine’s twist.

The facemasks are available at the Crail Pharmacy, 18 High Street, Crail; and Pittenweem Hub, 7 Market Place, Pittenweem.

