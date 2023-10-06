Fife Creamery supports dementia charity with second donation
Fife Dementia Resource Centre was the recipients of a £1500 donation from local food wholesaler Fife Creamery Ltd. The centre is the latest charity to be nominated by the businesses that deal directly with the wholesaler.
Local convenience store Nisa Overton Road played an important role in the centre being nominated,and Ash Javid, store manager, said he was pleased that staff and customers were able to help.
He said: “We are really pleased to help such a good local cause like the Fife Dementia Resource Centre and I think it’s great that Fife Creamery have launched this project”.
Fife Dementia Resource Centre is based on Whytescauseway in Kirkcaldy and provides support for local people who are dealing with a dementia diagnosis.
Jackie Cameron, Community Connexions senior practitioner said: ’It means such a lot to be selected and to be brought to the attention of the community. So many more families will be affected by the disease over the next 10 to 20 years, and all donations such as this from Fife Creamery, really help us to reach out to these ever increasing numbers.”
This is the second donation made by Fife Creamery which is set to make monthly donations to different local causes. Graeme Renton of Fife Creamery said: “We are delighted that this month’s donation will be going to an extraordinary resource to the local community supporting relatives, families and friends of people in Fife who are living with the illness”.