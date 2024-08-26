Fife cricket club unveils scorebox in memory of much-loved stalwart David Potter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife cricket club has unveiled an unusual but hugely appropriate honour to remember a much loved Kirkcaldy man.

David Potter, who died last summer, was secretary and match secretary at Falkland Cricket Club, and to mark the start of a new season at the Scroggie Park venue where it plays, a new scorebox - The David W. Potter Scorebox -was officially opened. The honours came ahead of a recent game between Falkland’s first XI and Grange from Edinburgh.

For many years David was a scorer at the club, delighting in the meticulous recording of every ball bowled and every run made for five hours at a time at numerous games. When the old scorebox at Falkland had reached the end of its days, David and his fellow-scorer decanted to a tent. Saturday's ceremony saw the new scorebox with its dedicatory plaque officially opened as Rosemary Potter, David's wife, accompanied by daughter Susan and granddaughters Katie and Anna, cut the ribbon. Katie and Anna rang the bell to start the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Neillies, club president, said the scorebox was a fitting tribute to a stalwart of the club.

At the ceremony are Rosemary Potter with daughter Susan and granddaughters Katie and Anna. The scorebox is named after the late David Potter (right) (Pics: Submitted)

Rosemary said," David spent many happy hours here in this beautiful ground amongst friends taking part in the game he loved, a fact he acknowledged just days before his death. He enjoyed the cameraderie here and his ready jokes are still remembered! I and the family are grateful to the Club for honouring him in this unique way that would have filled him with pride and delight."