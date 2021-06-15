Fife crime author Val McDermid author on longlist for McIlvanney Prize
Fife author Val McDermid has been long listed for the Scottish Crime Book of the Year.
The Kirkcaldy born writer is one of 13 names listed for the McIlvanney Prize - named in memory of William McIlvanney.
She was included for her novel, Still Life, the latest to feature her character, DCI Karen Pirie
The long list will be whittled down at the end of this month before judges unveil the winner revealed during the Bloody Scotland festival of crime writing at the start of September.
Bob McDevitt, director, said: 'The McIlvanney Prize longlist once again reaffirms that our crime readers love great books by well-loved authors they are familiar with but are always on the lookout for new voices and new ways to tell a crime story.
“It's a testament to the breadth and depth of Scottish crime writing'
The longlist also includes a number of Scotland’s leading writers, including Chris Brookmyre, and Stuart McBride