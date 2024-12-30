Fife culinary arts students appointed ambassadors in Scottish initiative
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leah Carstairs, from Cupar, Kyle Anderson-McGregor, from Dunfermline, and Chelsea Dick, from Glenrothes are among only 30 students selected nationwide for the programme, launched to mark the 30th anniversary of Scottish Chefs. The initiative aims to inspire ambitious trainee chefs to get more closely involved in the industry.
As ambassadors, they will participate in a range of activities throughout the year, including masterclasses, competitions, supplier visits, field trips, and events, ranging from intimate fine-dining experiences to large-scale functions such as football matches and concerts.
Barry Scott, academic and quality manager, said: “We are thrilled that Kyle, Leah, and Chelsea have been chosen for this prestigious programme. It will enhance their industry knowledge, benefit their studies, and provide valuable experiences to share with their peers. This opportunity will also help them build networks and skills that are crucial for their future careers.”
Student Chelsea said: “It’s an incredible honour. We’ve already taken part in some amazing events and can see how this programme will help us achieve our career goals in the hospitality industry. We’re also looking forward to taking part in the Scottish Culinary Championships at ScotHot in Glasgow in February.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.