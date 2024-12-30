Fife culinary arts students appointed ambassadors in Scottish initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three culinary arts students from Fife College have been given a unique opportunity to hone their skills and experience by being appointed as Young Scottish Chef ambassadors through the Federation of Chefs Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah Carstairs, from Cupar, Kyle Anderson-McGregor, from Dunfermline, and Chelsea Dick, from Glenrothes are among only 30 students selected nationwide for the programme, launched to mark the 30th anniversary of Scottish Chefs. The initiative aims to inspire ambitious trainee chefs to get more closely involved in the industry.

As ambassadors, they will participate in a range of activities throughout the year, including masterclasses, competitions, supplier visits, field trips, and events, ranging from intimate fine-dining experiences to large-scale functions such as football matches and concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Scott, academic and quality manager, said: “We are thrilled that Kyle, Leah, and Chelsea have been chosen for this prestigious programme. It will enhance their industry knowledge, benefit their studies, and provide valuable experiences to share with their peers. This opportunity will also help them build networks and skills that are crucial for their future careers.”

Kyle Anderson-Mcgregor, Leah Carstairs and Chelsea Dick in the training kitchens at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus (Pic: Submitted)

Student Chelsea said: “It’s an incredible honour. We’ve already taken part in some amazing events and can see how this programme will help us achieve our career goals in the hospitality industry. We’re also looking forward to taking part in the Scottish Culinary Championships at ScotHot in Glasgow in February.”