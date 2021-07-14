Fife culture charity offers cookery project welcome ray of hope with new facilities

The Sunshine Kitchen, a cookery project for adults with additional support needs, is to continue its award-winning work using facilities at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Team members had been without a base since their existing kitchen lease ran out, but now the town’s theatre is to be their new production centre.

The popular venue’s well-appointed events kitchens will enable the work-based community venture to build on its success at the Scottish Learning Disability Awards in 2019.

Team members of The Sunshine Kitchen at work in the kitchens at Rothes Halls.

Since setting up three years ago, Cupar-based Sunshine Kitchen has excelled at making delicious food from locally sourced produce in a supportive work environment.

Judy Rae, left, OnFife’s Head of Business Development, with Gayle Nelson, of The Sunshine Kitchen in the new kitchen at Rothes Hall.

It offers young adults with a lifelong neurological condition a safe space to learn how to develop food products, before going on to sell them at local farmers’ markets.

With an emphasis on using local produce, the team of young people also provide catering services to other groups and supply a café with regular deliveries of soup and bread.

Judy Rae, OnFife’s head of Business Development, said: “We’re excited to be part of this brilliant project. As an organisation with a strong community focus, OnFife is delighted to support The Sunshine Kitchen’s invaluable work.”

Gayle Nelson, of The Sunshine Kitchen, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive such invaluable support from ONFife. This has been key in allowing our project to continue, and is of enormous benefit to the young adults we work with, who come from all over Fife to undertake these work-based activities with us.”

