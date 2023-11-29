Fife dad thanks ambulance staff who helped save him after he had a cardiac arrest at the gym

A Kirkcaldy dad who had a cardiac arrest at a gym has thanked the ambulance service staff who helped save his life.

Parminder Singh, from Kirkcaldy, has thanked ambulance staff who helped save him after he had a cardiac arrest while at the gym. (Pic: Submitted)

Parminder Singh, 53, was at Edge Gymnasium in the town on September 13 this year, when he suddenly felt tired before collapsing on the floor.

After receiving early CPR from a gym instructor with first aid knowledge, a 999 call was made. Three Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) vehicles were dispatched to the scene by staff at SAS’s East Ambulance Control Centre (ACC), the first arriving within five minutes, after the call was taken.

To thank the staff involved, Mr Singh recently visited the ambulance team in Kirkcaldy to drop off a card and chocolates.

Speaking about the incident, Mr Singh, a dad-of-one who recently celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, said he doesn’t recall much.

He explained: “I have been told that the gym's instructor saw me lying unconscious on the floor and heard me making strange gurgling noises. Luckily, the gym's instructor knew CPR and acted immediately to save me, whilst other members of the gym dialled 999.”

An ambulance was quickly dispatched and the paramedics who attended gave further CPR and defibrillation, before Mr Singh was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department at Victoria Hospital.

Mr Singh, who works as a Chartered Accountant, said: “On the way to the hospital, my heart stopped a second time and the paramedics had to defibrillate me again in the ambulance. I have no doubt that I would not be alive today if it was not for excellent response from the staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Following his two arrests, Mr Singh urged everyone to learn CPR “as you never know when someone you know will have a heart attack or cardiac arrest”.

He added: “I am also very grateful for the effective CPR I was given at the gym by my instructor without which I would probably not be alive and well today. I am also very grateful to all the doctors, nurses and other staff who took care of me.