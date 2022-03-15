Students and teachers alongside dance mums and dads, will descend on Kirkcaldy Beach this Saturday, March 19, to take part in a remarkable feat of selflessness in order to raise money for vulnerable families.

Led by their teacher, Jade Swan (21), and their assistant teacher, Paige Swan (17), students from Swan Dance Academy will dook themselves in the glacial water dressed in 80s themed fancy dress.

Jade Swan with her daughter, Lyla Valente.

Jade, owner of Swan Dance Academy, said: “We decided to do a loony dook to raise money for Fife Gingerbread as they support lone parents as well as vulnerable families, and as a few of our dancers live in deprived areas we wanted to help a charity that makes a difference in Fife.

"If everyone shows up on the day there should be around 60 people taking part – I’ve told our students that it will be cold but I don’t think any of them actually realise just how cold it will be!

“I’ll be leading from the front and all of my students have already told me that they can’t wait to push me in!"

Jade, who is also studies sports and exercise science at Abertay University, said she is no stranger to loony dooks after taking part in one with uni friends in the Tay..

She said. “It was in November and it was absolutely baltic! Hopefully this one will not be quite as bad.

“Everyone is meeting at the lorry park at the end of the Esplanade at 11:30am this Saturday and we aim to be in the water at the very latest by 12:00pm.

"Anyone who would like to come down to watch is more than welcome as there will be volunteers with buckets if people would like to donate a pound or two."

If you would like to donate to Swan Dance Academy’s fundraiser, please visit: Swan Dance Academy's Fundraiser, or for more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/SwanDanceAcademy.

