Students and teachers alongside dance mums and dads, descended on Kirkcaldy Beach last Saturday to take part in the sponsored dook in order to raise money for vulnerable families in Fife.

Led by their teacher Jade Swan (21), students from Swan Dance Academy took to the water dressed in 80s themed fancy dress costumes before dooking themselves in the icy Forth.

Students from the dance academy racing to the water. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Over 30 students took part in the event with a further 40 spectators watching from the shore.

Jade, owner of Swan Dance Academy, said: “The students raised over £1000 with their sponsored Loony Dook last Saturday.

“I’m very proud of them all, everyone made such a great effort with their fundraising and they also put a lot of thought into their fancy dress costumes.

Dance teachers, Jade and Paige Swan. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"The cash raised will be split between Fife Gingerbread and the academy’s dance show which will be held on July 1-2 at the Lochgelly Centre.”

Jade said that she thought that some of her students would be apprehensive about taking the plunge but was pleasantly surprised when they all raced into the water.

"I expected a few of the older students to back out but they all really went for it,” she said. “Everyone was screaming when they hit the water but they all said that they absolutely loved it so we’re going to make the Loony Dook fundraiser a yearly event to help worthy causes in Fife.

The students from the dance academy raised over £1000 with the sponsored Loony Dook. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"I never expected to raise this much, I thought that our initial target of £500 would be hard to reach but the students have really outdone themselves.

"The Loony Dook was so much fun compared to other fundraising events such as sponsored walks and runs, and to have raised double what we set out to is just insane.”

Jade added: “We’ve done a few fundraisers now where we have raised money for good causes – it’s great to be able to give back to the community and to help others who are less fortunate than ourselves.”

