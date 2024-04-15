Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Company School of Dance, based in Crosshill, will take part in the United Dance Organisation (UDO) British Dance Festival in Blackpool next weekend. The school has entered over 100 dancers in three different disciplines as it looks to recapture the titles it won last year.

Ashleigh Yule, who is an owner at the Company School of Dance, said: “We attended last year and we took home a few British titles so the aim this year is to go down and keep our titles and keep our first places.”

This year, the British Dance Festival takes place over three days between Friday and Sunday in Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens, with the school having a packed schedule whilst at the competition as 50 dancers travel to the competition.

Ashleigh explained: “We’re going down to compete in three different styles, which are street dance, lyrical and commercial. We're entering our dancers in over 100 categories. So each of our kids are competing in up to 15 sections over the whole weekend. It's going to be a crazy, busy weekend.”

The Company School of Dance has been hugely successful in recent years. The school was established in 2020 and has gone on to pick up wins at both British and World championships in the last few years. And they’ll be hoping for more of the same after winning a number of both individual and company awards.

Whilst the school has competed across a number of different competitions. It also offers classes for all ages and abilities who just want to come along and take class for fun. The school runs classes in a number of different disciplines including street dance, commercial, lyrical, ballet, show work, acro, boys only classes and heels.

