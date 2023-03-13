Teachers, dancers and parents from Swan Dance Academy will take part in the fundraising event on Saturday (March 18). The group will enter the freezing waters at Kirkcaldy Promenade.

This is the second year that the academy has taken part in a Loony Dook to raise money for Fife Gingerbread.

According to Jade Swan, owner of Swan Dance Academy, the school is keen to build on the links it made with the charity last year. The group raised more than £1100 in 2022 with an 80s themed dook. For this year’s effort the fundraisers will find themselves in full Disney princess and Marvel outfits.

The students from the dance academy raised over £1000 with the sponsored Loony Doo in 2022. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The Loony Dook is part of the school’s wider community focused ethos as it tries to inspire their dancers to give back to the local community - something that has been important to the school since opening its doors in 2020.

She added: “My sister and I own the dance school ,and after dancing our whole lives, we wanted to pass on our knowledge and expertise to the next generation.

“We have always tried to make links with the local community and have a passion and drive to give back as much as we can. We have tried to inspire our dancers to do the same through lots of different ways such as Loony Dooks, fundraisers, dance events and presentations”.

Jade was keen to ensure that they organised an event that all their students could get involved in, and after much deliberation, decided to go for the Loony Dook.

She explained: “After brainstorming different ways, we wanted to do something that everyone could get involved in and something that our students would love to take part in. This is why we chose a Loony Dook”.

Half of any funds raised will be generously donated to Fife Gingerbread, with the other half being used to fund the Swan Academy’s upcoming show.

