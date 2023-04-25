The Perfect 10 challenge is being run by Mind + Body Studio instructor Rhona McFarlane to celebrate a decade of the FitSteps programme and to raise cash for local causes. The inspiration for the event came after Rhona and one of her regular class attendees realised just how many steps they were doing during the studio’s dance classes.

Rhona explained: “One night in class, my regular FitStepper, May, was checking her fitness watch and I asked her to let me know how many steps she achieved in class. She had stepped over 5000 in my first one hour class.

“I run two classes back to back on a Friday evening. May stayed for the second, and during the two hour period did over 10,000 steps! I went home, had a glass of wine and Perfect 10 was born!”

Mind + Body Studio's FitSteps is hoping to raise funds for 10 local charities with its Perfect 10 event

The studio has picked up support from local businesses which have each chosen a charity to support. Pettycur Caravan Park, Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, Bay Travel, Innes Johnston Solicitors, The Sign Company, Michaels Story, Susan McGill Designs, Tom Courts Butcher, SFM Electricals, Mo the Painter and Fully Fitted Wardrobes Ltd have selected their charities of choice and also all donated funds or goods and services to the appeal

With nearly 100 steppers already on board, the marathon event is close to full, with only five slots left. Steppers are asked to donate £10 to a fellow stepper to raise £1000 to get the ball rolling, with a target of £100 sponsorship for each stepper. The studio will also run a raffle from 10 May for additional funds.

FitSteps is a dance-derived fitness programme put together by two of Strictly’s original professional dancers. It covers a variety of dance genres including Cha Cha, Salsa and Paso Doble. The programme is suitable for all ages and abilities and does not require a partner.