Fife dancer touring with Project Y

A Fife dancer selected for the prestigious dance training and performance programme, the Project Y Performance Course, is touring across Scotland in the annual Project Y Tour.

Farrah Fawcett (16) from Newport-on-Tay, was selected after a rigorous audition process to form the Project Y company with 19 other young dancers from across the UK. The company spend four-weeks over the summer working with four different choreographers to create new dance works which are then toured to venues across Scotland.

YDance (Scottish Youth Dance) established Project Y in 2006 as the only intensive contemporary dance and performance programme of its kind for 16 to 21-year-olds.

Many of the young performers study dance full time at training colleges in Scotland and England, and some younger participants are still at school but have a keen interest in pursuing dance as a career.

This year’s participants are from as far afield as Liverpool and the Isle of Skye.

Farrah said: “I think Project Y will help take my dance to the next level. I know many of the dancers who’ve taken part in Project Y in previous years and I always see such an incredible improvement in them after the course. It spurs a growth in their technique, creativity, confidence, and most of all, self-belief.”