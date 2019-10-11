Fife dancers to compete for Team Scotland at Cheerleading world championships

Members of a Cupar dance school have been selected to compete for Team Scotland at the cheerleading world championships in the USA.

Diamond Allstars Cheer and Dance members Summer Wroniecki (11), Anna Gilfillan (12) and Stephanie Laing (16) all from Cupar, plus Summer McIntosh (11) from Ceres and Maddison Gilmour (12) from Glenrothes, will compete at the International Cheer Union World Cheerleading Championship in Florida in April.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Summer Wroniecki’s mum Karen said the girls’ coach Bryony-Leigh Murray was “extremely proud” of them, as were they.

Karen said: “We are beyond proud to announce that five local girls will represent their country at the ICU Worlds in Florida as part of this year’s Team Scotland.

“The girls are all part of local ‘cheer’ team Diamond Allstars Cheer and Dance and we would like to thank their coach Bryony-Leigh Murray for helping them get to a certain level to feel comfortable to apply for the auditions and then be selected.

“As you can imagine, the girls are ecstatic to be representing their country. They are all following their dreams. We are so proud.”

The Cheerleading & Dance World Championships for 2020 take place on April 24, 25 and 26 at Walt Disney World, Florida. Team Scotland comprises more than 120 athletes make up eight teams consisting of boys and girls aged 11-28 years from over 40 cheerleading clubs across Scotland.

To help them on their ‘Road to the Worlds’ the Cupar girls are looking for donations towards team kit and travel expenses and are hoping that any businesses might be able to support them.

A few of the girls are doing a fundraising ‘Bikeathon’ on Saturday, October 19, outside Greggs in Cupar.

Karen added: “Greggs have kindly accepted us to be outside their shop, so the girls can cycle their way to Florida. We are looking to getting as much support as possible.”

Anyone wishing to donate can get in touch with Karen Wroniecki via kwroniecki@gmail.com.