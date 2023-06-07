Fife Deaf Club needs urgent support to keep going as it moves closer to celebrating its centenary. The Kirkcaldy-based group has supported generations of Fifers, and currently operates out of a vacant property in Wemyssfield which once housed Kirkcaldy’s BID company and Fife Chamber of Commerce.

It urgently needs funding, volunteers and skilled tradespeople to help tackle the dilapidated state of the building, and has raised its plight with David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, who visited recently.

William Dolan, club’s chairman, contacted the Holyrood politician after moving into the Wemysfield building. He said: “We’re appealing for help with funding as well as help from anyone who is handy on the tools so we can get the new building back to its former glory.”

David Torrance MSP shaking hands with Fife Deaf Club chairman, William Dolan, alongside members of the club.

Mr Torrance said it would be a tragedy if the club collapsed so close to marking its centenary in 1926.

“It is the only club like it in the area and its members give vital support to one another as many of its members have great difficulty in communicating,” he said. “I’m appealing to the good nature of the people of Kirkcaldy to step up and help it to remain a vital part of our community.”

The club was founded by the Nairn family who gifted its original based in St Brycedale Avenue for social activities and sign language practice. It was there for 90 years until 2016 when Fife Council sold the building. The club occupied the first floor with a nominal annual rent of £1 and was told that figure would rise to an unattainable £15,000 while also taking on liability for maintenance and repairs.

Now it is pushing to improve its Wemyssfield base to ensure membnrs have a place to meet.