Burntisland and Kirkcaldy’s Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre is supporting national colleagues from Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Scotland in asking the UK Government to increase help for low income households hit hardest by energy price cap rise.

Following announcements from Ofgem of an average £700, or 54 per cent increase in energy bills, Pamela Henderson, CAP local debt centre manager, said: “This is a really difficult situation that will see us all paying more for our energy, but for those on a low income or already struggling in debt this will be devastating.

A Fife debt help charity is calling on the UK Government to take urgent action to extend emergency support to the worst hit households ahead of the pending rise in energy costs in April. Pic: John Devlin.

“With the cost of living crisis, we don’t want to see more people forced to go without or being pushed into problem debt because they aren’t able to pay their bills.

"We are deeply concerned about how low income families, like the ones we support at CAP Scotland, will be able to manage. Too many households will be faced with the impossible choice of heating or eating following these announcements.

“The support package announced by the UK Government will provide some relief to households extremely worried about the cost of their energy bills.

"However, we are concerned that this package of support only covers half the energy price increase households are facing on average. More assistance is needed to stop low income households in Scotland falling into greater fuel poverty.”

Pamela Henderson, CAP Burntisland and Kirkcaldy debt centre manager.

She said CAP has a number of recommendations she would like to see implemented as soon as possible, to protect low income families who will be hit the hardest by the energy crisis.

Pamela continued: “We would like to see the £200 energy rebate the UK Government has announced, paid in April, not October which will be too late for many households struggling now.

"We also need a more significant increase in the Warm Home Discount Scheme which would allow financial assistance to be delivered quickly, and provide households with additional support right away.

“Alongside this, we are asking the UK Government for a 6 per cent increase in benefits rates in April which will allow payments to keep pace with the unusually steep rise in inflation, and help low-income households meet the higher cost of living across all consumer areas.

“These measures need to be brought in quickly to help low income households ahead of the energy prices rises in April, and not only support them through the initial shock of higher prices but make sure households can afford the cost of higher bills which are expected to last for at least two years.”

She added: “Scotland already has the highest levels of extreme fuel poverty in the UK.

"We are urging the Scottish Government to use the fullness of the powers available to them to take proactive steps to help low income households as soon as possible before more people are pushed into poverty and problem debt.”

